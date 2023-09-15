Consumer Floriculture Market Is Booming Worldwide : Dumman Orange, Ruparelia Group, the Kariki Group, Syngenta Flowers

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Consumer Floriculture Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Consumer Floriculture market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Kariki Group (Kenya), Syngenta Flowers Inc. (United States), Carzan Flowers K Ltd. (Kenya), Multiflora Ltd. (United States), Dumman Orange (United States), Karuturi Global Limited (India), Selecta Klemm Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany), Ruparelia Group (Uganda), Karen Roses (Kenya), Verbeek Export B.V (Netherlands)



The global consumer floriculture market size has expanded due to the factors like steady developing plant biotechnology that is inclusive of genome sequencing. As a result, there is the development of genetically modified flowering plants and increased yield. Floriculture, or flower farming, is a division of horticulture concerned with the cultivation and management of flowering, ornamental, and foliage plants for gardens and floristry. Furthermore, the rising popularity of Ayurveda and other native therapies is stoking the demand for floriculture products. Flowers such as rose, jasmine, and tuberose are used in the manufacture of essential oils and other Ayurvedic formulations.



On 22nd May 2019, Syngenta Flowers, LLC, and Royal Van Zanten today announced a new agreement for the exclusive production, marketing, and sales of their pot mum varieties by Syngenta Flowers in the United States and Canada.



On 18th June 2019, DÃ¼mmen Orange and Kordes Rosen Start Collaboration. By signing a show house agreement, a new partnership kicked off to expand a broad selection of roses in Europe.



by Type (Cut Flowers, Bedding Plants, Potted Plants, House Plants), Application (Personal Use, Gift, Conference & Activities, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, Online Retailers, Others), Flower Type (Roses, Chrysanthemums, Tulips, Lilies, Gerberas, Carnations, Texas Bluebells, Freesias, Hydrangeas, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Awareness of Cut Flower in the Developing Nations

- High-Quality Flower Types such as Lily, Orchids, and Roses Captures the High Demand in Floriculture Market



Market Drivers:

- Growing Awareness among People for Greenery in Developing Nations

- Increasing Health Awareness and Preference for Fresh Surroundings



Market Trend:

- Regulatory Efforts to Mitigate Pollution

- The adoption of newer technologies

- High Demand for More Precise Management in Commercial Floriculture has Led to Higher Crop Yield



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



