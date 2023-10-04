Consumer Foam Market Size and Share, Recent Trends, Global Development and Opportunities 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- The report "Consumer Foam Market by Foam Type, Resin Type (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefins, Phenolic), End-use Industry(Bedding & Furniture, Footwear, Automotive), & Region (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2026" The consumer foam market is projected to grow from USD 40.2 billion in 2021 to USD 50.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2026. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, growing end-use industries in emerging economies, increased use of consumer foam in sports & recreational products applications. PE, PU, and specialty foams are used in protective guards, life jackets, sports, camping and trekking mattresses, kit bag liners, sports shoes, glove lining of sports, and recreational industries



Browse in-depth TOC on "Consumer Foam Market"

204 market data Tables

55 Figures

229 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236355194



By type, Polyurethane foam is estimated to be the leading segment of consumer foam from 2021 to 2026.

By type, polyurethane foam is estimated to dominate the consumer foam market, globally, in terms of value. PU Foam has properties such as low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties. It is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible foam is used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens r . Flexible PU foam is widely used in the automotive and electronics industries and are expected to propel the demand for Polyurethane foam in global consumer foam market.



By end-use industry, consumer electronics & appliances is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of Consumer foam.

By end-use industry, consumer electronics & appliances segment is projected to record the highest growth in the global consumer foam market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the consumer electronics & appliances end-use industry segment is majorly attributed to the surge in demand for sealing and insulation applications for electronics, which in -turn encourages the use of consumer foam in this segment.



Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest share in the Consumer Foam market.

The Consumer Foam market in the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest share in 2020. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for Consumer foam in this region. Innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, especially in emerging Asian markets, have resulted in the high demand for consumer electronic products, thereby contributing to the growth of the Consumer foam market in this region.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=236355194



Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Chemtura Corporation (Lanxess) (US), Recticel NV/SA (Belgium), Rogers Corporation (US), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Eurofoam Group (Austria), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Foamcraft, Inc. (US), Loyal Group(China), JSP Corporation(Japan), and Sealed Air Corporation (US). are the key players in consumer foam market.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com