Consumer Food Delivery Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Meituan (China), Delivery Hero (Germany), Zomato (India) UberEats (United States), FoodPanda (Germany), Swiggy (India), Grubhub (United States), Deliveroo (United Kingdom), Just Eat Takeaway (Netherlands) and DoorDash (United States) etc.



Consumer food delivery focuses on online delivery services that provide customers with meals from partner restaurants that do not necessarily have to offer food delivery themselves. It gives customers the freedom and choice to place an order at virtually any time, from anywhere, saving the time and resources typically spent on travelling to pick up a meal. Also, it gives customers the advantage of recording the favorite order in the easiest and hassle-free manner.

Consumer Food Delivery Market Study by Type (Semi-finished Food, Ready-to-eat Food, Other Food), Application (Restaurants and Food Outlets, Grocery Stores, Supermarkets, Others), Sales Channels (Company Websites, On Call, Food Aggregator), Delivery Model (Traditional Delivery Model, Aggregators, New Delivery Model, Others), Payment Method (Online Transactions, Pay On Delivery)



Market Drivers

-Increasing Awareness about Consumer Food Delivery

-Demand for the Ready to Eat Food



Market Trend

-Popularity of Quick Access of Food

-Rapidly Growing Population and Urban Lifestyle



Restraints

-Rising Health-Conscious Peoples



Opportunities

-Growing Demand for Fast Food and Rising Food Delivery Services



Challenges

-Unstable Market Prices and Regulatory Guidelines on the Food Businesses



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



