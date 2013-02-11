"Consumer Foodservice by Location in Saudi Arabia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Foodservice By Location in Saudi Arabia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- There was a striking growth in retail investment in Saudi Arabia in 2011, with an estimated US$343 million being invested in shop interiors and shop fit outs in the year. This was around 10 times the level of investment seen in 2010, when investment continued to be muted as a result of ongoing economic concerns. However, shopping malls continued to open throughout the review period. The Riviera Mall for example opened in Jeddah in 2010, with this offering 300 outlets and an area of 100,000 sq.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice by Location in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice Through Leisure, Consumer Foodservice Through Lodging, Consumer Foodservice Through Retail, Consumer Foodservice Through Standalone, Consumer Foodservice Through Travel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice by Location market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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