"Consumer Foodservice by Location in Thailand" Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Foodservice By Location in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- In Thailand, stand-alone and retail are the major locations for consumer foodservice. The importance of these two locations differs between consumer foodservice channels. Retail is more important in fast food and self-service cafeterias, whilst stand-alone is more important in street stalls/kiosks, full-service restaurants and cafes/bars. Chained operators have a strong presence in both locations, whilst independent operators have a stronger presence in stand-alone locations. Independent...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice by Location in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice Through Leisure, Consumer Foodservice Through Lodging, Consumer Foodservice Through Retail, Consumer Foodservice Through Standalone, Consumer Foodservice Through Travel.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice by Location market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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