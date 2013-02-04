"Consumer Foodservice in France" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Foodservice in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- While the reduction in VAT did not seem to bear fruit in 2010, the situation changed in 2011. Although the French economy is not recovering at the same dynamic pace as many other European countries, growth was sufficient to provide a sudden impetus to consumer confidence and finally stimulates the effects of the lowering of VAT. Furthermore, the market benefits from a combination of positive factors, such as excellent weather in spring and the autumn (which offset the effects of the extremely...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in Brazil
- Consumer Foodservice in Italy
- Consumer Foodservice in Hungary
- Consumer Foodservice in Germany
- Consumer Foodservice in Finland
- Consumer Foodservice in Romania
- Consumer Foodservice in Belgium
- Consumer Foodservice in Russia
- Consumer Foodservice in Switzerland
- Consumer Foodservice in Colombia