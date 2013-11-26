Consumer Foodservice in Greece - New Market Report

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Foodservice in Greece"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- In 2012, the Greek recession moved forward causing demand for consumer foodservice to drop further. Following the major economic downturn and political instability, Greek consumers were forced to hold back on their spending. Fears over job security amid regular media reports of job losses and the devaluing of wages made 2012 another challenging year for the foodservice environment - not only in terms of restricted disposable income for consumers, but also due to consumer behaviour shifting...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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