Consumer Foodservice in Saudi Arabia - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Foodservice in Saudi Arabia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- There was strong growth for consumer foodservice during the review period as a whole. This was linked to a number of trends, including rising disposable income levels and a young and increasingly aspirational population. Consumers became increasingly interested in western lifestyles and brands, while there was a growing shift from dining in to socialising with friends and family in cafes/bars, fast food and FSR. Time-saving also became more important for many consumers during the review period,...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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