Consumer Foodservice in Singapore: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Foodservice in Singapore", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Singapore recorded a weaker economic performance in 2012, with GDP increasing by just 1.2% - a slower rate than the robust 14% of 2010 and 5% of 2011. However, purchasing power remains stable and transaction per outlet and average transaction price both increased in 2012. In addition, the rise in the number of tourist arrivals also supported stable growth within food service in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in Mexico
- Consumer Foodservice in Indonesia
- Consumer Foodservice in the US
- Consumer Foodservice in China
- Consumer Foodservice in Italy
- Consumer Foodservice in Brazil
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Mexico
- Consumer Foodservice in Hungary
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Indonesia
- Consumer Foodservice in France