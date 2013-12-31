"Consumer Foodservice in South Africa" Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Foodservice in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- Since the downturn in 2009, consumers have slowly gone back to eating and spending on eating out. 2012 was no exception, with many choosing to spend in full service restaurants and cafes/bars. Eating out in South Africa remain relatively affordable for many consumers, with relatively low unit prices, particularly in fast food restaurants. In addition, many large players continued to introduce special deals to try to attract consumers.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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