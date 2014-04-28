New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Relatively small in terms of population, the six states of the Gulf Cooperation Council nevertheless can be counted among the most promising markets for foodservice operators anywhere in the world. Combining high incomes, a young population and uniquely strong demand for dining out options, the Gulf States belong on any operator's radar. As this new report from Euromonitor International reveals, the region offers potential growth for literally anyone with the right concept.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in the Gulf Cooperation Council: Is the Sky the Limit? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Consumer Foodservice market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading operators and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the operating environment - be they economic/lifestyle influences, new foodservice concepts, outlet locations, menu innovation or format development. The entire industry is considered, including both chained and independent operators. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and what is the criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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