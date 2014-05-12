Consumer Goods Information on Oral Care Market in UK - May 2014: Worldwide Business Survey

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Oral Care - UK - May 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Oral Care - UK - May 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast
Although a high proportion of the population visit the dentist, there remains a large proportion who do not do so, as well as a large proportion of parents who do not take their children to the dentist, suggesting missed opportunities for product endorsements. Despite the rise in products designed for children, and the rise in the population of children, only a small proportion of parents agree that it is necessary to use oral care products beyond toothpaste for their child.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Consumer research
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK oral care, 2008-18
Market factors
Companies, brands and innovation
Figure 2: Percentage of branded vs own-label launches, January 2009-March 2014
Figure 3: Brand shares of total oral care, year ending January 2014
The consumer
Figure 4: Oral health concerns influencing purchase, February 2014
Figure 5: Attitudes towards buying oral healthcare products, February 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
People are not being encouraged to visit the dentist
The facts
The implications
Parents do not feel the need for dental products for babies/children
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Prove It
Trend: Guiding Choice
Trend: Generation Next
Market Drivers
Key points
Dentists remain important
Figure 6: Number of patients and the percentage of the population seen by an NHS dentist in the 24 months to December 2011 and December 2013, England
Figure 7: Timing of attempt to book last dental appointment, England 2013
Rise in children offers opportunities for family packs
Figure 8: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-18
Young professionals offer opportunities for more premium products
Impact of lifestyle choices on teeth
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Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Toothpaste leads new launches
Figure 9: New launches in the UK oral care market, by product segment, January 2009-March 2014
Figure 10: Examples of whitening toothbrushes launches, 2013
Figure 11: Examples of multi-benefit mouthwash launches, January 2013-April 2014
Figure 12: Examples of dental ancillary launches, 2014
Electric toothbrushes
Own-label leads dental accessories
Figure 13: Percentage of branded vs own-label launches, January 2009-March 2014
Figure 14: Percentage share of launch activity in the UK oral healthcare market, by company, January 2011-March 2014
Figure 15: Examples of own-label dental accessories launches, 2013
GSK and Colgate-Palmolive lead new launches
Free-from sees a rise in the toothpaste segment
Figure 16: Top claims in the UK toothpaste market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14
Whitening sees a rise in the toothbrush segment
Figure 17: Top claims in the UK manual toothbrushes market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14
Figure 18: Examples of product launches aimed at babies aged 0-2 years, January 2013-March 2014
Time/speed claims sees a rise in mouthwash segment
Figure 19: Top claims in the UK mouthwash market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14
Environmentally friendly packaging sees a rise in dental accessories
Figure 20: Top claims in the UK dental accessories market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14
2013: Premium oral healthcare
Figure 21: Examples of premium oral care launches, 2013
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Strong growth in 2012 and 2013
Figure 22: UK retail value sales of oral healthcare, at current and constant prices, 2008-18
Growth driven by mouthwash
Figure 23: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK oral care, 2008-18
Forecast methodology
Segment Performance
Key points
Rise in price per unit drives sales
Figure 24: UK retail value sales of oral care, by sector, 2012 and 2013
Market Share
Key points
Top brands lead in oral care
Figure 25: Brand shares of total oral care, years ending January 2013 and January 2014
P&G leads toothbrushes
Figure 26: Brand shares of toothbrushes, years ending January 2013 and January 2014
Colgate dominates toothpaste
Figure 27: Brand shares of toothpaste, years ending January 2013 and January 2014
Corsodyl sees biggest growth in mouthwash segment
Figure 28: Brand shares of mouthwash, years ending January 2013 and January 2014
Poli Grip sees biggest rise in denture products
Figure 29: Brand shares of denture products, years ending January 2013 and January 2014
Own-label shows strong growth in dental accessories
Figure 30: Brand shares of dental accessories, years ending January 2013 and January 2014
Companies and Products
GlaxoSmithKline
Figure 31: GlaxoSmithKline UK Limited financial performance, 2011-12
Figure 32: Examples of new product launches by GlaxoSmithKline in the oral care market, July 2013-April 2014
Procter & Gamble
Figure 33: Key financials for Procter & Gamble (Health and Beauty Care) Ltd, 2012-13
Figure 34: Examples of new product launches by Procter & Gamble in the oral care market, July 2013-April 2014
Johnson & Johnson
Figure 35: Johnson & Johnson Limited financial performance, 2011-12
Figure 36: Examples of new product launches by Johnson & Johnson in the oral care market, July 2013-April 2014
Church & Dwight
Figure 37: Church & Dwight (UK) Limited financial performance, 2011-12
Figure 38: Examples of new product launches by Church & Dwight in the oral care market, July 2013 to April 2014
Colgate-Palmolive
Figure 39: Colgate-Palmolive (UK) Limited financial performance, 2011-12
Figure 40: Examples of new product launches by Colgate-Palmolive in the oral care market, July 2013 to April 2014
Brand Communication and Promotion
Key points
Advertising spend remained constant
Figure 41: Topline adspend and adspend: sales ratio in the UK oral care category, January 2010-March 2014
Focus on toothbrushes
Figure 42: Adspend in the UK oral care category, by segment, 2012-13
GSK remains biggest spender
Figure 43: Advertising spend in the oral care category, by top companies, 2012-13
Brand Perceptions and Social Media
Brand perceptions
Key brand metrics
Figure 44: Key brand metrics, March 2014
Brand map
Figure 45: Attitudes towards and usage of brands in the oral care sector, March 2014
Correspondence analysis
Brand attitudes
Figure 46: Attitudes, by oral care brand, March 2014
Brand personality
Figure 47: Oral care brand personality – macro image, March 2014
Figure 48: Oral care brand personality – micro image, March 2014
Brand usage
Figure 49: Oral care brand usage, March 2014
Brand experience
Figure 50: Oral care brand experience, March 2014
Social media and online buzz
Social media metrics
Figure 51: Social media metrics of selected oral care brands, April 2014
Online mentions
Figure 52: Online mentions of selected oral care brands, 31st March 2013-29th March 2014
Topics of discussion
Figure 53: Mentions around teeth and gums in general and breakout topics, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014
Where discussion occurs
Figure 54: Sites through which oral care brands are discussed, 31st March 2013-29th March 2014
Analysis by brand
Colgate
Figure 55: Topic cloud around mentions of Colgate, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014
Oral-B
Figure 56: Topic cloud around mentions of Oral-B, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014
Listerine
Figure 57: Topic cloud around mentions of Listerine, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014
Aquafresh
Figure 58: Topic cloud around mentions of Aquafresh, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014
Corsodyl
Figure 59: Topic cloud of mentions around Corsodyl, 31st March 2013-29th March 2014
Sensodyne
Figure 60: Usage of social media websites, by age, March 2014
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Channels to Market
Key points
Discount stores drive sales in ‘other’ channel
Figure 61: UK value sales of oral care products, by outlet type, 2012 and 2013
The Consumer – Usage and Frequency
Key points
Toothpaste is a must
Figure 62: Usage and frequency of oral care products, February 2014
Whiteness is a focus for young people, singletons and men
Usage of dental accessories linked to employment status
Older people use electric toothbrushes
The Consumer – Purchase of Oral Care
Key points
Women remain primary purchasers
Figure 63: Purchase responsibility of oral care products, February 2014
Plaque/tartar build-up is the leading concern
Figure 64: Oral health concerns influencing purchase, February 2014
Bad breath is a concern for young people
Concern drives usage
High brand loyalty
Figure 65: Attitudes towards buying oral care products, February 2014
Own-label has low influence
Young people want more help
The Consumer – Interest in Product Attributes
Key points
People want instant results
Figure 66: Interest in product attributes
Younger people are more willing to pay for added benefits
The Consumer – Parental Attitudes towards Oral Care
Key points
Mums are more involved
Figure 67: Parental attitudes towards children’s oral care, February 2014
Edible toothpaste for children could encourage brushing
Dentist not visited enough
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