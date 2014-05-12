Consumer Goods Information on Oral Care Market in UK - May 2014: Worldwide Business Survey

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Oral Care - UK - May 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



Although a high proportion of the population visit the dentist, there remains a large proportion who do not do so, as well as a large proportion of parents who do not take their children to the dentist, suggesting missed opportunities for product endorsements. Despite the rise in products designed for children, and the rise in the population of children, only a small proportion of parents agree that it is necessary to use oral care products beyond toothpaste for their child.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Definitions

Methodology

Consumer research

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK oral care, 2008-18

Market factors

Companies, brands and innovation

Figure 2: Percentage of branded vs own-label launches, January 2009-March 2014

Figure 3: Brand shares of total oral care, year ending January 2014

The consumer

Figure 4: Oral health concerns influencing purchase, February 2014

Figure 5: Attitudes towards buying oral healthcare products, February 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights

People are not being encouraged to visit the dentist

The facts

The implications

Parents do not feel the need for dental products for babies/children

The facts

The implications



Trend Application

Trend: Prove It

Trend: Guiding Choice

Trend: Generation Next



Market Drivers

Key points

Dentists remain important

Figure 6: Number of patients and the percentage of the population seen by an NHS dentist in the 24 months to December 2011 and December 2013, England

Figure 7: Timing of attempt to book last dental appointment, England 2013

Rise in children offers opportunities for family packs

Figure 8: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2008-18

Young professionals offer opportunities for more premium products

Impact of lifestyle choices on teeth



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Who’s Innovating?

Key points

Toothpaste leads new launches

Figure 9: New launches in the UK oral care market, by product segment, January 2009-March 2014

Figure 10: Examples of whitening toothbrushes launches, 2013

Figure 11: Examples of multi-benefit mouthwash launches, January 2013-April 2014

Figure 12: Examples of dental ancillary launches, 2014

Electric toothbrushes

Own-label leads dental accessories

Figure 13: Percentage of branded vs own-label launches, January 2009-March 2014

Figure 14: Percentage share of launch activity in the UK oral healthcare market, by company, January 2011-March 2014

Figure 15: Examples of own-label dental accessories launches, 2013

GSK and Colgate-Palmolive lead new launches

Free-from sees a rise in the toothpaste segment

Figure 16: Top claims in the UK toothpaste market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14

Whitening sees a rise in the toothbrush segment

Figure 17: Top claims in the UK manual toothbrushes market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14

Figure 18: Examples of product launches aimed at babies aged 0-2 years, January 2013-March 2014

Time/speed claims sees a rise in mouthwash segment

Figure 19: Top claims in the UK mouthwash market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14

Environmentally friendly packaging sees a rise in dental accessories

Figure 20: Top claims in the UK dental accessories market as a percentage of total launches, January 2011-March 14

2013: Premium oral healthcare

Figure 21: Examples of premium oral care launches, 2013



Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Strong growth in 2012 and 2013

Figure 22: UK retail value sales of oral healthcare, at current and constant prices, 2008-18

Growth driven by mouthwash

Figure 23: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK oral care, 2008-18

Forecast methodology



Segment Performance

Key points

Rise in price per unit drives sales

Figure 24: UK retail value sales of oral care, by sector, 2012 and 2013



Market Share

Key points

Top brands lead in oral care

Figure 25: Brand shares of total oral care, years ending January 2013 and January 2014

P&G leads toothbrushes

Figure 26: Brand shares of toothbrushes, years ending January 2013 and January 2014

Colgate dominates toothpaste

Figure 27: Brand shares of toothpaste, years ending January 2013 and January 2014

Corsodyl sees biggest growth in mouthwash segment

Figure 28: Brand shares of mouthwash, years ending January 2013 and January 2014

Poli Grip sees biggest rise in denture products

Figure 29: Brand shares of denture products, years ending January 2013 and January 2014

Own-label shows strong growth in dental accessories

Figure 30: Brand shares of dental accessories, years ending January 2013 and January 2014



Companies and Products

GlaxoSmithKline

Figure 31: GlaxoSmithKline UK Limited financial performance, 2011-12

Figure 32: Examples of new product launches by GlaxoSmithKline in the oral care market, July 2013-April 2014

Procter & Gamble

Figure 33: Key financials for Procter & Gamble (Health and Beauty Care) Ltd, 2012-13

Figure 34: Examples of new product launches by Procter & Gamble in the oral care market, July 2013-April 2014

Johnson & Johnson

Figure 35: Johnson & Johnson Limited financial performance, 2011-12

Figure 36: Examples of new product launches by Johnson & Johnson in the oral care market, July 2013-April 2014

Church & Dwight

Figure 37: Church & Dwight (UK) Limited financial performance, 2011-12

Figure 38: Examples of new product launches by Church & Dwight in the oral care market, July 2013 to April 2014

Colgate-Palmolive

Figure 39: Colgate-Palmolive (UK) Limited financial performance, 2011-12

Figure 40: Examples of new product launches by Colgate-Palmolive in the oral care market, July 2013 to April 2014



Brand Communication and Promotion

Key points

Advertising spend remained constant

Figure 41: Topline adspend and adspend: sales ratio in the UK oral care category, January 2010-March 2014

Focus on toothbrushes

Figure 42: Adspend in the UK oral care category, by segment, 2012-13

GSK remains biggest spender

Figure 43: Advertising spend in the oral care category, by top companies, 2012-13



Brand Perceptions and Social Media

Brand perceptions

Key brand metrics

Figure 44: Key brand metrics, March 2014

Brand map

Figure 45: Attitudes towards and usage of brands in the oral care sector, March 2014

Correspondence analysis

Brand attitudes

Figure 46: Attitudes, by oral care brand, March 2014

Brand personality

Figure 47: Oral care brand personality – macro image, March 2014

Figure 48: Oral care brand personality – micro image, March 2014

Brand usage

Figure 49: Oral care brand usage, March 2014

Brand experience

Figure 50: Oral care brand experience, March 2014

Social media and online buzz

Social media metrics

Figure 51: Social media metrics of selected oral care brands, April 2014

Online mentions

Figure 52: Online mentions of selected oral care brands, 31st March 2013-29th March 2014

Topics of discussion

Figure 53: Mentions around teeth and gums in general and breakout topics, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014

Where discussion occurs

Figure 54: Sites through which oral care brands are discussed, 31st March 2013-29th March 2014

Analysis by brand

Colgate

Figure 55: Topic cloud around mentions of Colgate, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014

Oral-B

Figure 56: Topic cloud around mentions of Oral-B, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014

Listerine

Figure 57: Topic cloud around mentions of Listerine, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014

Aquafresh

Figure 58: Topic cloud around mentions of Aquafresh, 31st March 2013 – 29th March 2014

Corsodyl

Figure 59: Topic cloud of mentions around Corsodyl, 31st March 2013-29th March 2014

Sensodyne

Figure 60: Usage of social media websites, by age, March 2014



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Channels to Market

Key points

Discount stores drive sales in ‘other’ channel

Figure 61: UK value sales of oral care products, by outlet type, 2012 and 2013



The Consumer – Usage and Frequency

Key points

Toothpaste is a must

Figure 62: Usage and frequency of oral care products, February 2014

Whiteness is a focus for young people, singletons and men

Usage of dental accessories linked to employment status

Older people use electric toothbrushes



The Consumer – Purchase of Oral Care

Key points

Women remain primary purchasers

Figure 63: Purchase responsibility of oral care products, February 2014

Plaque/tartar build-up is the leading concern

Figure 64: Oral health concerns influencing purchase, February 2014

Bad breath is a concern for young people

Concern drives usage

High brand loyalty

Figure 65: Attitudes towards buying oral care products, February 2014

Own-label has low influence

Young people want more help



The Consumer – Interest in Product Attributes

Key points

People want instant results

Figure 66: Interest in product attributes

Younger people are more willing to pay for added benefits



The Consumer – Parental Attitudes towards Oral Care

Key points

Mums are more involved

Figure 67: Parental attitudes towards children’s oral care, February 2014

Edible toothpaste for children could encourage brushing

Dentist not visited enough



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