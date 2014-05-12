Consumer Goods Research on Mens Clothes Shopping News in US - May 2014: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Mens Clothes Shopping - US - May 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast



Most men’s clothing purchases are made as replacements for old or worn-out items, as well as to update wardrobes. Retailers can encourage greater frequency of shopping for men’s clothing by focusing on in-store services as well as showcasing clothing items in various styles to appeal to different tastes.



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Table of Content



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Direct marketing creative

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary

Overview

The market

Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of men’s clothing, at current prices, 2008-18

Market drivers

Male population on the rise, Hispanics in particular

Figure 2: Total male and Hispanic male US population change, 2014-19

Consumer confidence and unemployment

Figure 3: Consumer confidence and unemployment, 2000-Q1 2014

Shifts in workplace dynamics

Figure 4: Employed persons working at home, by full- and part-time status and gender, 2012 annual averages

The consumer

Men more likely to shop in-store rather than online for clothing

Figure 5: Retailers shopped for men’s clothing, February 2014

Most men buy clothing to replace old/worn-out items

Figure 6: Men’s reasons for buying clothing, February 2014

Most men loyal to retailers, dress for comfort

Figure 7: Men’s attitudes toward clothing and style, February 2014

Men seek styles they like, ease of finding merchandise

Figure 8: Innovations/improvements desired when shopping for men’s clothing, February 2014

What we think



Issues and Insights

How will the growing Hispanic male population impact the men’s clothing market?

The issues

The implications

What is the impact of online and mobile shopping in the men’s clothing market?

The issues

The implications

What would encourage men to shop for clothing more often?

The issues

The implications



Trend Applications

Trend: Alpha Mothers

Trend: Life – An Informal Affair

Trend: Never Say Die



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Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Sales of men’s clothing expected to rise

Figure 9: Total US retail sales of men’s clothing, at current prices 2008-18

Figure 10: Total US retail sales of men’s clothing, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 11: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of men’s clothing, at current prices, 2008-18



Market Drivers

Key points

Male population on the rise, particularly Hispanics

Figure 12: Hispanic men’s attitudes toward style and fashion (any agree), July 2013

Figure 13: Men by race and Hispanic origin, 2009-19

Figure 14: Male population by age, 2009-19

Figure 15: Hispanic males, by age, 2009-19

Consumer confidence and unemployment

Figure 16: Consumer confidence and unemployment, 2000-Q1 2014

Obesity impacts men’s clothing market and sizing

Figure 17: American adults by weight category as determined by body mass index (BMI), 2008-Oct. 28, 2013

Shifts in workplace dynamics impact clothes worn for work

Figure 18: Employed persons working at home, by full and part-time status and sex, 2012 annual averages

Impact of online and mobile shopping



Retailer Overview

Department stores

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Sears

Issues and opportunities for department stores

Specialty stores

Abercrombie & Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Gap Inc. (Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy)

J. Crew

L.L. Bean

Men’s Wearhouse and Jos A. Bank

Issues and opportunities for specialty stores

Mass merchandisers

Kmart

Target

Walmart

Issues and opportunities for mass merchandisers

Sporting goods/outdoor stores

Dick’s Sporting Goods

REI

Issues and opportunities for sporting goods/outdoor stores

Online-only retailers

Amazon.com

Issues and opportunities for online-only retailer



Innovations and Innovators

PS Dept makes shopping easy via app

East Dane

Figure 19: East Dane screen shot, April 2014

Pharrell Williams for Uniqlo

Figure 20: Pharrell for Uniqlo collaboration, April 2014



Marketing Strategies

Overview of the brand landscape

Theme: Celebrity influence and exclusivity

Figure 21: Macy’s, “Suiting up with Herm Edwards for Alfani at Macy\'s, March 2014

Figure 22: Macy’s, “Greg Norman For Tasso Elba at Macy\'s,” March 2014

Figure 23: Gap holiday email, December 2013

Theme: Promotions and special offers

Figure 24: Banana Republic email ad, December 2013

Figure 25: Banana Republic email ad, April 2014

Figure 26: Gap email ad, December 2013

Figure 27: Sears email ad, December 2013

Figure 28: Nordstrom rack email ad, April 2014

Figure 29: Old Navy email ad, April 2014

Theme: Connecting with customers

Figure 30: Screen shot of Nordstrom “men’s shop daily blog,” April 2014

Figure 31: Banana Republic email ad, April 2014



Women’s Purchases of Men’s Clothing

Key points

More than half of women shop for their male spouse/significant other

Figure 32: Men\'s clothing purchases by females, February 2014

Older women least likely to buy for men

Figure 33: Men\'s clothing purchases by females, by age, February 2014

Lower-income women least likely to buy clothing for men

Figure 34: Men\'s clothing purchases by females, by household income, February 2014



Women’s Reasons for Purchasing Men’s Clothing

Key points

Nearly half of women who buy men’s clothing are purchasing as a gift

Figure 35: Women\'s reasons for buying men\'s clothing, February 2014

Older women buying to replace old/worn-out items

Figure 36: Women\'s reasons for buying men\'s clothing, by age, February 2014

Gift giving common across women of all income levels

Figure 37: Women\'s reasons for buying men\'s clothing, by household income, February 2014



How Men’s Clothing is Acquired

Key points

Most men select and purchase their own clothing

Figure 38: How men\'s clothing was acquired, February 2014

Younger men likely shopping with others

Figure 39: How men\'s clothing was acquired, by age, February 2014

Men with higher incomes most likely to have purchased new clothing

Figure 40: How men\'s clothing was acquired, by household income, February 2014



Who Shops for and Influences Men’s Clothing Purchases

Key points

Four in 10 married men are influenced by spouse/partner

Figure 41: Who shops for and influences men\'s clothing purchases, February 2014

25-34 year-old men most influenced by others when shopping for clothes

Figure 42: Who shops for and influences men\'s clothing purchases, by age, February 2014

Spouse/significant others influence and purchase men’s clothing

Figure 43: Who shops for and influences men\'s clothing purchases, by household income, February 2014



Men’s Clothing Purchases

Key points

T-shirts and jeans most acquired men’s clothing items

Figure 44: Clothing bought for self, February 2014

Incidence of dress and casual clothes decreases as age increases

Figure 45: Clothing bought for self – dress clothes, by age, February 2014

Figure 46: Clothing bought for self – casual clothes, by age, February 2014

Higher-income men more likely to buy dress clothes

Figure 47: Clothing bought for self – dress clothes, by household income, February 2014

Figure 48: Clothing bought for self – casual clothes, by household income, February 2014



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Retailers Shopped for Men’s Clothing

Key points

In-store shopping more common than online for men’s clothing

Figure 49: Retailers shopped for men’s clothing, February 2014

Older men least likely to shop at upscale department and specialty stores

Figure 50: Retailers shopped in-store, by age, February 2014

Middle-income men shop across a variety of retailers

Figure 51: Retailers shopped in-store, by household income, February 2014



Men’s Reasons for Buying Clothing

Key points

Most men buy clothing to replace old/worn-out items

Figure 52: Men\'s reasons for buying clothing, February 2014

Younger men buying for special occasions, new jobs

Figure 53: Men\'s reasons for buying clothing, by age, February 2014

Higher-income men influenced by price

Figure 54: Men\'s reasons for buying clothing, by household income, February 2014



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