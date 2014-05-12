Consumer Goods Research on Mens Clothes Shopping News in US - May 2014: Market Research Report

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Mens Clothes Shopping - US - May 2014” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Mens Clothes Shopping - US - May 2014: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast
Most men’s clothing purchases are made as replacements for old or worn-out items, as well as to update wardrobes. Retailers can encourage greater frequency of shopping for men’s clothing by focusing on in-store services as well as showcasing clothing items in various styles to appeal to different tastes.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Direct marketing creative
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
Overview
The market
Figure 1: Total U.S. sales and fan chart forecast of men’s clothing, at current prices, 2008-18
Market drivers
Male population on the rise, Hispanics in particular
Figure 2: Total male and Hispanic male US population change, 2014-19
Consumer confidence and unemployment
Figure 3: Consumer confidence and unemployment, 2000-Q1 2014
Shifts in workplace dynamics
Figure 4: Employed persons working at home, by full- and part-time status and gender, 2012 annual averages
The consumer
Men more likely to shop in-store rather than online for clothing
Figure 5: Retailers shopped for men’s clothing, February 2014
Most men buy clothing to replace old/worn-out items
Figure 6: Men’s reasons for buying clothing, February 2014
Most men loyal to retailers, dress for comfort
Figure 7: Men’s attitudes toward clothing and style, February 2014
Men seek styles they like, ease of finding merchandise
Figure 8: Innovations/improvements desired when shopping for men’s clothing, February 2014
What we think
Issues and Insights
How will the growing Hispanic male population impact the men’s clothing market?
The issues
The implications
What is the impact of online and mobile shopping in the men’s clothing market?
The issues
The implications
What would encourage men to shop for clothing more often?
The issues
The implications
Trend Applications
Trend: Alpha Mothers
Trend: Life – An Informal Affair
Trend: Never Say Die
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Sales of men’s clothing expected to rise
Figure 9: Total US retail sales of men’s clothing, at current prices 2008-18
Figure 10: Total US retail sales of men’s clothing, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 11: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of men’s clothing, at current prices, 2008-18
Market Drivers
Key points
Male population on the rise, particularly Hispanics
Figure 12: Hispanic men’s attitudes toward style and fashion (any agree), July 2013
Figure 13: Men by race and Hispanic origin, 2009-19
Figure 14: Male population by age, 2009-19
Figure 15: Hispanic males, by age, 2009-19
Consumer confidence and unemployment
Figure 16: Consumer confidence and unemployment, 2000-Q1 2014
Obesity impacts men’s clothing market and sizing
Figure 17: American adults by weight category as determined by body mass index (BMI), 2008-Oct. 28, 2013
Shifts in workplace dynamics impact clothes worn for work
Figure 18: Employed persons working at home, by full and part-time status and sex, 2012 annual averages
Impact of online and mobile shopping
Retailer Overview
Department stores
JCPenney
Kohl’s
Macy’s
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Sears
Issues and opportunities for department stores
Specialty stores
Abercrombie & Fitch
Brooks Brothers
Gap Inc. (Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy)
J. Crew
L.L. Bean
Men’s Wearhouse and Jos A. Bank
Issues and opportunities for specialty stores
Mass merchandisers
Kmart
Target
Walmart
Issues and opportunities for mass merchandisers
Sporting goods/outdoor stores
Dick’s Sporting Goods
REI
Issues and opportunities for sporting goods/outdoor stores
Online-only retailers
Amazon.com
Issues and opportunities for online-only retailer
Innovations and Innovators
PS Dept makes shopping easy via app
East Dane
Figure 19: East Dane screen shot, April 2014
Pharrell Williams for Uniqlo
Figure 20: Pharrell for Uniqlo collaboration, April 2014
Marketing Strategies
Overview of the brand landscape
Theme: Celebrity influence and exclusivity
Figure 21: Macy’s, “Suiting up with Herm Edwards for Alfani at Macy\'s, March 2014
Figure 22: Macy’s, “Greg Norman For Tasso Elba at Macy\'s,” March 2014
Figure 23: Gap holiday email, December 2013
Theme: Promotions and special offers
Figure 24: Banana Republic email ad, December 2013
Figure 25: Banana Republic email ad, April 2014
Figure 26: Gap email ad, December 2013
Figure 27: Sears email ad, December 2013
Figure 28: Nordstrom rack email ad, April 2014
Figure 29: Old Navy email ad, April 2014
Theme: Connecting with customers
Figure 30: Screen shot of Nordstrom “men’s shop daily blog,” April 2014
Figure 31: Banana Republic email ad, April 2014
Women’s Purchases of Men’s Clothing
Key points
More than half of women shop for their male spouse/significant other
Figure 32: Men\'s clothing purchases by females, February 2014
Older women least likely to buy for men
Figure 33: Men\'s clothing purchases by females, by age, February 2014
Lower-income women least likely to buy clothing for men
Figure 34: Men\'s clothing purchases by females, by household income, February 2014
Women’s Reasons for Purchasing Men’s Clothing
Key points
Nearly half of women who buy men’s clothing are purchasing as a gift
Figure 35: Women\'s reasons for buying men\'s clothing, February 2014
Older women buying to replace old/worn-out items
Figure 36: Women\'s reasons for buying men\'s clothing, by age, February 2014
Gift giving common across women of all income levels
Figure 37: Women\'s reasons for buying men\'s clothing, by household income, February 2014
How Men’s Clothing is Acquired
Key points
Most men select and purchase their own clothing
Figure 38: How men\'s clothing was acquired, February 2014
Younger men likely shopping with others
Figure 39: How men\'s clothing was acquired, by age, February 2014
Men with higher incomes most likely to have purchased new clothing
Figure 40: How men\'s clothing was acquired, by household income, February 2014
Who Shops for and Influences Men’s Clothing Purchases
Key points
Four in 10 married men are influenced by spouse/partner
Figure 41: Who shops for and influences men\'s clothing purchases, February 2014
25-34 year-old men most influenced by others when shopping for clothes
Figure 42: Who shops for and influences men\'s clothing purchases, by age, February 2014
Spouse/significant others influence and purchase men’s clothing
Figure 43: Who shops for and influences men\'s clothing purchases, by household income, February 2014
Men’s Clothing Purchases
Key points
T-shirts and jeans most acquired men’s clothing items
Figure 44: Clothing bought for self, February 2014
Incidence of dress and casual clothes decreases as age increases
Figure 45: Clothing bought for self – dress clothes, by age, February 2014
Figure 46: Clothing bought for self – casual clothes, by age, February 2014
Higher-income men more likely to buy dress clothes
Figure 47: Clothing bought for self – dress clothes, by household income, February 2014
Figure 48: Clothing bought for self – casual clothes, by household income, February 2014
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Retailers Shopped for Men’s Clothing
Key points
In-store shopping more common than online for men’s clothing
Figure 49: Retailers shopped for men’s clothing, February 2014
Older men least likely to shop at upscale department and specialty stores
Figure 50: Retailers shopped in-store, by age, February 2014
Middle-income men shop across a variety of retailers
Figure 51: Retailers shopped in-store, by household income, February 2014
Men’s Reasons for Buying Clothing
Key points
Most men buy clothing to replace old/worn-out items
Figure 52: Men\'s reasons for buying clothing, February 2014
Younger men buying for special occasions, new jobs
Figure 53: Men\'s reasons for buying clothing, by age, February 2014
Higher-income men influenced by price
Figure 54: Men\'s reasons for buying clothing, by household income, February 2014
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