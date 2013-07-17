"Consumer Health in Finland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health in Finland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The consumer health market in Finland did not only face the challenge of maturity, but also started to see effects from the economic downturn once again in 2012, as consumers were feeling more insecure about their purchasing power. Nonetheless, although some categories were struggling with static value growth, some younger categories saw healthy if not dynamic growth in the course of 2012.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
