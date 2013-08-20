Consumer Health in Pakistan - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Health in Pakistan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- An increasing habit of reading amongst consumers alongside rising aversion towards antibiotics and steroid-containing Rx medications encouraged consumers to self-medicate, especially to treat body pain, digestive abnormalities and cough, cold and allergy. The high birth rate and young age demographic of the country also serve as a primary reason for high growth across several areas of consumer healthcare.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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