"Consumer Health in Romania" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health in Romania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Despite the economic downturn and decline in household disposable income over the last few years, the consumer health market did not suffer to any great extent, with growth in 2012 only slowing slightly. On one hand deteriorating economic conditions mean that people are less healthy, suffering more from stress than they do during times of economic boom, when they have more time and money to eat healthily and choose top-quality food. On the other hand, the consumer health market encompasses...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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