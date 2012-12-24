Consumer Health in Slovenia - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Health in Slovenia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- 2011 did not bring significant changes to the consumer health market. Most categories retained similar growth rates. However, due to the recession consumers become more price-sensitive, and as a result brand-loyalty was not as strong as in the past. The government, and in particular the Ministry of Health, tried to reduce the excessive usage of drugs with its campaign for responsible drug use. Self-medication with natural products was gaining popularity in Slovenia in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany
- Herbal/Traditional Products in Germany
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Germany
- Medicated Skin Care in Germany
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in the US
- Digestive Remedies in Germany
- Analgesics in Germany
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Russia
- Medicated Skin Care in the US