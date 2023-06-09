NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Akamai Technologies (United States), Ping Identity (United States), Onegini (Netherlands), Mitek Systems, Inc. (United States), LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group (United States), Salesforce (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Broadcom (United States).



Definition: Customer identity and access management (CIAM) empower associations to safely and securely manage client identity and profile information, just as control client access to applications and administrations. In other words, it is a subset of identity access management (IAM) which is specifically focusing on managing the identities of customers who want access to corporate websites. CIAM is also known as customer identity arrangements generally provide a mix of attributes like customer registration, account management, preference management, multi-factor authentication, and access governance. CIAM plays a crucial role in enhancing both security and experience across the customer journey, no matter which channel (web, mobile) customer used to engage. Therefore, CIAM provides the great user experience, help to deliver smooth and secure journey and provide protection from breaches, privacy violation.



The following fragment talks about the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Segmentation: by Type (Solution, Service, Deployment type), Application (IT & Telecom, Energy & Utility, Consumer Goods & Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Public Sector, Others (Media, and Manufacturing)), By Solution (Identity Verification, Advanced Authentication, Identity Governance, Data Aggregation, Registration, Access and Management Authorization, Password Management), By Service (Consulting, Managed Services, Implementation, Training & Support), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Organization Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size)



Market Growth Opportunities:

- Increasing scalability & performance of consumer IAM security solutions in adverse conditions such as elastic demand

- Growth and development in the cloud market, and implementing and accessing cloud-based CIAM services



Market Drivers:

- Provide consistent assistance to protect from breaches, privacy violations, and frauds



Market Trends:

- Growing focus to protect the privacy of your customers' data and build a foundation of trust with your customers

- Increase in focus on personalizing the communication with the customer



Latest Market Insights:

On 21 June 2021, Ping Identity, the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in fraud and bot detection and mitigation in order to provide a more secure and seamless experience for their customers. The acquisition of SecuredTouch accelerates our vision for cloud-delivered intelligent identity solutions that combat malicious behavior such as bots, emulators, and account takeover.



On 27 April 2021, IBM, an enterprise provides security products and collaborated with HCL Technologies (HCL) global enterprises with technology assist to streamline threat management for clients via a modernized security operation center platform. This collaboration builds HCL and IBM to help organizations with digital transformation and modernizing security operations and helping clients accelerate their security outcomes.



