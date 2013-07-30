Consumer Lending in South Africa - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lending in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- In the context of the review period, 2012 was a fantastic year for South African consumer lending. The industry saw strong growth in all areas, with mortgages/housing, card lending, education lending and "other" personal lending being among the top performing categories. The economy is showing positive signs of recovery and this was reflected in consumer lending. 2012 was the best year in terms of gross lending current value growth over the entire review period, with expectations that the...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in South Africa report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
