Consumer Lending in South Korea - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lending in South Korea" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- All consumer lending areas continued to grow in 2012 in both gross lending and outstanding terms. However, growth was slightly slower than in 2011, except within education lending. Although growth within consumer lending is slowing, the general picture within consumer lending is not a very optimistic one. According to Statistics Korea, the total consumer Debt-to-Income (DTI) ratio is way above the OECD average. In addition, Korea Housing Finance Corporation statistics show the risky level of...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in South Korea report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emerging Opportunities in the Sub-Saharan African Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Consumer Credit in South Korea
- Consumer Credit in South Africa
- Emerging Opportunities in the South African Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape: Market Profile
- UK Mortgages 2011
- Retail Lending: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Credit in the Philippines
- Consumer Credit in Indonesia
- Consumer Credit in France
- Emerging Opportunities in the Latin America Consumer Finance Market: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape