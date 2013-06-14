"Consumer Lending in Thailand" Published

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Consumer lending recorded healthy growth in both gross lending and outstanding balance in 2012, due mainly to the large increases in card lending and auto lending. The growth in mortgages/housing slowed significantly in 2011 and 2012 as a result of the 2011 floods in the country, which negatively impacted consumer confidence as well as the performance of manufacturing, agriculture and production. Education lending, driven by state-owned banks, remained the smallest category in both gross...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Thailand report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
