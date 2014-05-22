New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- As a result of a decline in consumer lending in terms of the value of the outstanding balance and gross lending in 2009, growth rates in subsequent years continued to be constrained. Due to banks remaining reluctant to lend, this led in turn to a sharp increase in non-performing loans. Many consumers sought to deleverage, shifting their focus from spending to saving, and were keen to avoid taking on any debt. However, from 2011, seeking to bring back the growth seen in the period before the...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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