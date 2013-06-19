"Consumer Lending in the US" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Overall consumer lending saw only slight current value growth in outstanding balance and gross lending terms for the review period as a whole. This was due to the impact of the economic downturn in the middle of the review period, which resulted in decline in both these areas in 2008 and 2009. There was a slight recovery at the end of the review period but many consumers continued to seek to deleverage, reducing their debts and increasing their savings. In addition, lending conditions remained...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in USA report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
