New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Lending in Turkey"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The post-recession growth in consumer lending continued at an equally fast pace during 2013, as both outstanding balance and gross lending registered positive growth, though the outstanding balance growth was slower. Despite the decline in consumer optimism which has been growing since the end of the recession in 2012, consumers are still confident about the current and future outlook of the economy, and are willing to finance their spending with consumer loans. Despite government measures to...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Turkey report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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