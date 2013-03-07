Consumer Lifestyles in Guatemala - New Report Available

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- The economy in Guatemala is agriculture-driven and, in turn, many consumers are low-skilled and low-paid, leading to relatively low levels of consumption. While the state of the economy and the tight job market are concerns to Guatemalans, improving consumer confidence has also been stymied by household incomes that have increased only slightly (in real terms) over the past several years. A large proportion of household spending is funded by remittances sent home by Guatemalan workers in the US.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Guatemala report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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