Consumer Lifestyles in Hong Kong, China - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lifestyles in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- In Hong Kong, the rise in income disparity has become a key concern to consumers. Indeed, the elderly in Hong Kong are among the poorest in the developed world. Regardless, Hong Kong continues to see growth, driven in large part by Chinese mainland tourists. Continued growth and the stress that accompanies it has led a growing number of consumers to seek out a wide range of leisure and recreation products and services. Generally, when consumers shop they prefer products under the banner of "Bran...
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Hong Kong, China report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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