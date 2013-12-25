"Consumer Lifestyles in Ireland" Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Having suffered through five years of severe public and private austerity, there are emerging signs that brighter days lie ahead for the Irish consumer. While chronic mortgage debt remains a significant issue for many, house prices have stabilised and new car sales have begun to recover. However, even in the most optimistic of scenarios, consumption growth is likely to be fairly modest in medium term, with consumers remaining extremely price sensitive.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Ireland report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Lifestyles in Mexico
- Consumer Lifestyles in Kuwait
- Consumer Lifestyles in the Czech Republic
- Consumer Lifestyles in Peru
- Consumer Lifestyles in Malaysia
- Consumer Lifestyles in Thailand
- Consumer Lifestyles in Croatia
- Consumer Lifestyles in Indonesia
- Consumer Lifestyles in Australia
- Consumer Lifestyles in Switzerland