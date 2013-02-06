Consumer Lifestyles in Kuwait - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lifestyles in Kuwait" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Consumers in oil-rich Kuwait, including both nationals and affluent and low-income expats, were less affected by the global economic downturn than consumers in many other countries. Regardless, in real terms disposable income declined in recent years and this, in turn, has affected consumer spending. But as the cost of living increased, in part due to rising food prices, the government stepped in to provide relief, driving continued consumer demand for a wide range of products and services.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Kuwait report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
