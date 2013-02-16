Consumer Lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- As the economy returns to growth, consumers, both nationals as well as expatriates, are among the most optimistic in the world about their financial future and are adopting previous habits of spending and living a luxurious lifestyle. Although consumerism is returning, people have learned to be more discerning, shifting their focus from making too many purchases to buying products high in quality and reliability.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Baby Toiletries Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Bath and Shower Products Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- Soap Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- Baby Diapers Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Baby Personal Care)
- Deodorants Market in United Arab Emirates to 2014 (Personal Hygiene)
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- Electricals and Electronics Retailing in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- United Arab Emirates Oil Markets, 2011
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018