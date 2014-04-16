Consumer Market Trends Analysis in the Russian: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior Dairy Food Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends And Drivers Of Behavior In The Russian Dairy Food Market - Global Industry Emerging Opportunities, Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products And Competitive Landscape



This report provides an overview of the Russian Dairy Food market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development for effectively targeting the most pertinent consumer need states and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on the evolving consumer landscape.



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Key Findings



Russia’s Dairy market is among the fastest-growing worldwide

Consumers aged 55 and over are the key consumers of Dairy products in Russia

Russians select Dairy products based on their value for money, quality, and taste credentials

Low osteoporosis awareness provides manufacturers with an opportunity to educate consumers about the disease and explain Dairy’s role in averting it.



Synopsis



This report allows readers to identify the key demographic groups driving consumption in the Russian Dairy market, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. This enables the reader to identify the most important trends within the market and also determine whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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In particular, this report includes:



Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Russian market are identified. The figures showcase the number of Dairy occasions attributed to specific age groups and gender, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups ""over"" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)

Market value and volumes over 2008–2018 for Russia and nine other countries across the globe

The report quantifies the degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Dairy consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group

The report provides insight to highlight the ""so what?"" implications behind the data, and analysis of how the need states of consumers within the Dairy category will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

Examples of international and Russia-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



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Reasons to buy



This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Russian Dairy consumers. This is based on Canadean’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



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