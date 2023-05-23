NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Consumer Mobile Payments Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Consumer Mobile Payments market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Google LLC (United States), Samsung Group (South Korea), Amazon.com Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), PayPal Inc. (United States), MasterCard PLC (United States), Visa Inc. (United States), American Express Co. (United States), Mahindra ComViva (India), Orange SA (France).



This fast-growing mobile phone penetration also brings with it increasingly sophisticated mobile devices, which outpace ordinary computers. Mobile payments can be a more convenient and portable means of payment than traditional payment methods because they eliminate the burden of carrying multiple plastic cards, coins and currency in a physical wallet Mobile commerce in Europe is expected to grow significantly over the next few years, with an average compound annual growth rate of 42%. In 2014, Europe experienced an all-time peak in mobile revenues and mobile transactions. According to a RetailMeNot forecast based on data from some EU countries, Europeans will be spending about Euro 45 billion via mobile devices in 2015; this currently corresponds to around 14% of all online purchases made in the EU and represents an increase of 88.7% compared to 2014. According to one study, this type of payment is up to 15 to 30 seconds faster than swiping a traditional card, signing the receipt, or entering a PIN code.



by Type (Remote (Peer-to-peer, M-commerce), Proximity (Near Field Communication, Barcode)), Application (Retail, Hospitality & Tourism, IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Airline, Others), Type of Mobile Pay (Mobile Wallet/Bank Cards, Mobile Money)



The rise in demand for easy and hassle-free purchase of goods and services results in increased preference of consumers toward digital and cashless payments

The rapid growth in online retailing



Increasing Number of Loyalty Benefits in Mobile Environment

Upsurging Demand due to Increasing Inclination towards E-commerce



Growing demand from developing countries

Increasing Internet Penetration and Growing M-commerce Market



Security Issues Associated with Mobile Payments



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



