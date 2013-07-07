Consumer NAS Market 2012 - 2016 - Global Consumer NAS Industry Size,Trends,Share,Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2013 -- Global Consumer NAS market to grow at a CAGR of 14.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth in digital content globally. The Global Consumer NAS market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of video surveillance services for households. However, the lack of technical knowledge about NAS appliances among the end-users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Consumer NAS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the APAC region, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Consumer NAS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Apple Inc., Buffalo Technology Inc., Iomega Corp., and Western Digital Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., D-Link Corp., Freecom B.V., Hewlett-Packard Co., Hitachi Ltd., Lacie S.A., LG Electronics Inc., NetGear Inc., Qnap Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Inc., Synology Inc., and Thecus Technology Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



