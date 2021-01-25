Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2026 : FedEx, Ryder System, Agility Logistics, Schneider

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Definition

Consumer Packaged Goods are fast-moving items that are usually consumed on a daily basis. These goods are basic commodities easily used up, constantly replaced and sold at a low cost. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) logistics involves all aspects of management and transportation of Consumer Packaged Goods to ensure the prompt arrival to retailers without any damages. It encompasses a variety of solutions ranging from the pickup, loading or unloading to the actual transportation or delivery of CPGs. CPG logistics is a corporate process which includes the managing and shipping of consumer-packaged goods from the source to the destination. It is an essential part of supply chain management and provides various services.



The Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics is segmented by following Product Types:

by Application (Food and Beverages Sector, Footwear and Apparel Sector, Cleaning Products Sector, Health and Beauty Sector, Others), Category (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services), Service Provided (Customs Brokerage, Warehousing and Storage, Tracking, Tracing), Mode of Transport (Air, Ship, Truck, Rail)

Growth Drivers

- Increase in Outsourcing of Logistics Services

- Increasing Demand of Online Products



Market Trends

- Rapid Growth in the E-Commerce Industry



Roadblocks

- Shortage of Transportation Facilities

- Dominance of Integrated Service Providers



Opportunities

- Growing Demand from Online Retail Sector



Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market.



Types of Products, Applications and Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis.



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period.



The Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market study is being classified by Type, Applicationsand major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market report.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework



Key Strategic Developments in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



Key Market Features in Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market

The report highlights Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.



