Consumer Payment Trends in China: Online Purchasing Q1 2012 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Consumer Payment Trends in China: Online Purchasing Q1 2012 is a study of the payment habits and preferences of Chinese consumers. It includes studies of merchant channel offerings and payment partnerships, and is the first in a series of reports, tracking market trends.
Consumer Payment Trends in China: Online Purchasing Q1 2012 is a study of online purchasing and payment of 500 consumers in China. The report examines monthly spending habits, including analysis by age, income, gender, and city, followed by an in depth look at usage of and attitudes regarding the variety of payment channels available in the Chinese market.
Key Findings Include
Number and value of monthly online purchases
Payment channel preferences and frequency of use
Average purchase value by channel
Third-party payment provider recognition
Credit, debit, and third-party payment accounts held
Analysis of key customer segments
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/91623/consumer-payment-trends-in-china-online-purchasing-q1-2012.html