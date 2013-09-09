Consumer Payments Competitor Tracker - New Market Report

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The global consumer payments market is a highly dynamic and competitive space, which means that it is crucially important to stay on top of key developments. Datamonitor's Global Consumer Payments Competitor Tracker does just that, providing expert analysis and opinion on the key strategic moves of leading competitors in the consumer payments market.
Scope of this Report
- Gain invaluable insight on competitors in one concise product covering events from 2008-present.
- Sharpen your strategy by tracking products, services, partnerships, acquisitions, and organic growth developments from leading payment providers.
- Use the dashboard to search activity by country, company, or themes such as card technology and issuance, mobile payments, and legal and regulatory.
- Extract stories from the dashboard according to pre-defined search criteria.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Visa and PayPal are the most active companies in the Global Consumer Payments Competitor Tracker, recording the highest number of global product, service, and innovation activities.
Product and service innovation is heavily concentrated in the US, where payment and technology companies such as PayPal, Google, and Square are launching a number of mobile payment services, in addition to the rapid expansion of the market's prepaid card sector.
Partnership activity is truly global as payment companies from around the world seek to gain a foothold in the global consumer payments market. In terms of companies, First Data, UnionPay, TSYS, and MasterCard remain at the forefront in this space.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What product and service innovations are payment providers launching around the world?
- Which regions and markets are the competition expanding into?
- Who are the competition entering into partnerships with?
- How active is M&A and organic growth in a specific region or country?
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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