Consumer Priority Service to Be Featured at CES 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Consumer Priority Service (CPS) has announced that the company will feature their CPS warranty services at the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Consumer Priority Service which provides extended warranties primarily to the consumer electronics and appliances industries, will exhibit their coverage plans to nearly 150,000 international attendees. The International CES 2013 exhibition will be held from January 8th to January 11th.



Raymond Torres from the business development team of Consumer Priority Service elaborated on the importance of this event, “The magnitude of CES 2013 is indisputable. Many organizations get a chance to display their products and interact with attendees. We at Consumer Priority Service provide extended warranty solutions to retailers, etailers, distributors and manufacturers. Through CES we display our variety of warranty options along with their benefits.”



Due to the amount of exhibitors in the show, it is more than likely that many prospective dealers will find themselves overwhelmed by the size of the trade show. Mr. Torres was asked how CPS will differentiate themselves from the thousands of other exhibitors, “The key to having a successful CES show is teamwork. Our marketing, design, sales and service teams all work closely with one another to help make the show a success. Our collective efforts and continuous hard work make our exhibit stand out from the pack.”



According to a recent report, CES 2013 exhibitors will take up more than 1.851 million square feet of floor space by approximately 2,700 companies displaying over 20,000 new products. CES has been held every year since 1967; the show continues to grow in size and attendance since its inception.



About Consumer Priority Service Inc.

As a leader in the field of service plans, Consumer Priority Service consistently exceeds the industry standard by providing excellence in customer care. Consumer Priority Service offers extended warranty coverage for virtually all high ticket consumer purchases ranging from high-end consumer electronics to computers all the way to major appliances. The company provides hassle-free, online control which includes updating service plans to scheduling and tracking the progress of service calls or claims.



