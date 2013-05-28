Consumer Reviews: Customers Compare Bug off Instant Screen to the Knock Offs

Cambria, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- When it’s nice outside, it doesn’t get much better than opening your doors and letting the cool breeze in—except for the bugs. You could install a traditional screen door but that can be expensive and damage your doorjamb during installation. Back in 1992, Bug Off Instant Screen Door came up with an affordable and ingenious solution. Made out of soft, pliable mesh, Bug Off Screen is a frameless, screen curtain that hangs on a spring tension rod in the doorjamb. It can be installed quickly without tools, to keep bugs outside. It has magnetic strips at the center and bottom, that allow it to be easily opened and closed and the screen quietly snaps shut on its own. Bug Off Screen was an “instant” success and it wasn’t long before copycat products hit the market. But are the copies as good as the original?



Bug Off Screen vs. The Knock Offs: The Customer Reviews Are In



Most consumers adding their reviews to Amazon.com and other merchant sites say the major difference between Bug Off Screen and the competitors like Magic Mesh, Jobar Instant Screen, Magna Mesh and the countless others available, is the quality of the materials that are used to make each product and their performance and durability.



Cheaply Made Imitations

Most buyers comment that the copycat screens are made of inferior mesh that rips easily and flimsy hardware including weak magnets and fasteners. Reviewers comment that Bug Off Screen is made out of high-quality mesh and the magnets that are used to snap the mesh closed, work well and are sewn securely onto the screen so they won’t fall off.



Bug Off Screen doors are made with USA mesh and USA high-energy magnets. The knock offs are made in China with substandard mesh and magnets. It seems the knock offs sacrifice quality to mass-produce screens as inexpensively as possible. In fact, many of these knock offs like Magic Mesh are not made with real screen door mesh at all, but a thin netting material that one reviewer said “you might see used for a woman’s undergarment”. Consumers complain “the screen ripped the first day” and “magnets are weak and fell off before installing.” Critics point out the imitators use hook and loop strips to hang the mesh from the top, that are too weak to properly hold the screen for more than a few hours. Bug Off Screen installs at the top with a strong, but lightweight spring tension rod that works better than hook and loop fasteners.



Hidden Costs

While some of these knock offs have gained popularity due to their convincing advertising and TV commercials, the cheap price tag is misleading and this has been reflected in customer reviews. Some reviewers have complained of “double billing” and as seen on TV gimmicks forcing them to buy 2-for-the-price-of-1 with additional shipping charges, even if they don’t really want the 2nd item. One reviewer commented, “2 came to $39.99.” Other buyers have been duped into paying more to upgrade their order for so called ”higher quality mesh” which still “ripped in days” after the screen was received. “So much for saving money,” said one reviewer.



With so many criticisms by actual buyers expressing their displeasure at the quality of these cheap knock offs, it’s no wonder Bug Off Screen continues to be the consumer’s top choice. Easy to use, simple to install and highly effective in keeping out insects, Bug Off Screen makes more sizes than any other manufacturer and is rated the best quality instant screen on the market.



About Bug Off Screens

Bug Off Screen started the "instant screen" industry in 1992 with a US patent and continues to be the leader in quality and customer service. Wolf & Moon Products, Inc. is a privately held, women owned company. Bug Off Screen is manufactured in 14 standard sizes and affordable custom sizes. More than a million Bug Off Screens have been sold worldwide.



