Consumer Spending Market Global Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Global Consumer Spending Market is a perennial market as the expenditure on goods like housing, clothing, groceries, automobiles, healthcare etc. will never seize.



Consumer spending, which is also termed as consumption expenditure, is defined as the purchase of goods and services by individuals or families belonging to the country or region. Consumer spending is measured at macroeconomic level and considered to be aggregate demand in terms of value and volume. Two major components of consumer spending or consummation expenditure include induced consumption and autonomous consumption. The induced consummation is affected by the level of income, while autonomous consummation is not affected by it.



US Consumer Spending Market Facts

Consumer spending market in U.S. alone was estimated to be at a rate of $14.24 trillion in the last fiscal year. Additionally, it is observed that consumer spending will make up for 68% of the U.S. economy, while two-third of consumer spending is on services. These services include housing, automobile and healthcare. The other one-quarter will likely to be spent on consumer goods including clothing and groceries. Strong consumer spending is considered as the key factor for high GDP growth rate. Recent trends in consumer spending include growing popularity of online shopping versus shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.



Consumer Spending Market Opportunities in Developing Countries:

Strong economic growth in developing economies such as, India, China, and Brazil and lower unemployment rate in developed economies will likely to impact positively on the global economic and spending trends market over the forecast period. Additionally, consumer spending is estimated to be 56.0% of world GDP in 2019, which will fuel market growth as well. Consumer spending in fiscal year of 2019 will reach at US$48.7 trillion in constant terms, thus boosting growth of global economic and spending trends market across the globe.



Consumer Spending Industry Segmentation

The global consumer spending market is segmented on the basis of GPD, Trade, Government policies and Region. Based on GDP, the global consumer spending market is bifurcated into annual growth rate, constant prices, GDP from agriculture and among others. Considering the Trade, the global market is categorized into balance of trade, capital flow, and others. By Government, the global market is categorized into credit rating, fiscal expenditure, government budget, government debt, and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. These regions are further segmented into key countries actively forming a major portion of the market under consideration.



