Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Chinese Confectionery Food Market

Key Findings

Age-specific Confectionery products are a growing phenomenon in the Chinese Confectionery market that support health concerns of different age groups



Consumers aged above 45 years are under-consuming Confectionery products in China



The busy lifestyles of Chinese consumers will further the need for Confectionery suited to on-the-go consumption



Manufacturers, marketers, and retailers need to consider targeting experience seeking and the growing health-conscious Chinese population, in order to secure further custom and their position in the market



Synopsis

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Chinese Confectionery Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



Get access to:

Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Chinese market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Confectionery, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).



Market value and volumes over 20082018 for China and nine other countries to give a global context.



The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by have on Confectionery consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.



Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.



Examples of international and China-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



Companies Mentioned



Nestl, Mars, WOW, Lindt, Milka, Hershey Company, Haribo Group, Cadbury, Marshmallow Candy, Perfetti Van Melle, Sweet Treats, Tesco, Wrigley's, Yili, Chupa Chups, Green and Black's, Jie Siman



