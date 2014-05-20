Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the French Dairy Food Market" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the French Dairy Food Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
Key Findings
- A desire for Indulgence is the primary driver of Dairy consumption in France, motivating 30.6% of the market by volume
- French consumers desire local and regional Cheeses due to the heritage quality they offer
- French consumers look to Milk to meet the nutritional needs of their age and life stage
- A large population of working mothers seek on-the-go snacks and meal solutions for them and their families
- France's aging population will drive demand for fortified Yogurts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the French Dairy Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.
Get access to:
- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the French market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Dairy, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)
- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for France and nine other countries to give a global context
- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Dairy consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group
- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future
- Examples of international and France-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs
Reasons to Get This Report
This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of French Dairy consumers. This is based on Canadean's unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Dairy sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bio-tiful Dairy, Bright Dairy and Food Co, Candia, Carrefour, Coeur de Lion, Compagnie des Fromages and RichesMonts, Danone, Isigny Sainte Mere, Kirin Brewery, Koiwai Dairy Products, Laita, Lactel, Penn Da Benn, Powerful Yogurt, President, Taillefine
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