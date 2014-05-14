Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the German Bakery and Cereals Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the German Bakery & Cereals Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product developments that effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



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Key Findings

- Indulgence is the primary driver of the Bakery & Cereals market, motivating over two-fifths of consumption



- Consumers experience a moderate desire for healthy products, as long as these do not sacrifice in taste



- German consumers seek nutritious breakfast products to meet the needs of their age



- German consumers look to local artisanal producers for freshness and quality



- Consumers seek time-saving home-baking ingredients as well as on-the-go breakfasts.



Synopsis

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the German Savory Snack Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the German market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and genders consume Bakery & Cereals, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups ""over"" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)



- Market value and volumes over 2008–2018 for the Germany and nine other countries to give a global context



- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Bakery & Cereals consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group



- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future



- Examples of international and Germany-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



Reasons To Buy

This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of German Bakery & Cereals consumers. This is based on Canadean’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Bakery & Cereals sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



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