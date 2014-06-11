Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Indian Confectionery Market market report to its offering

Summary

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Indian Confectionery Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product developments that effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



Key Findings

- Indian consumers seek Confectionery products to meet their desire for additional Fun and Enjoyment .

- Sugar Confectionery accounts for the highest share of volume consumption and Chocolate will register the fastest growth in the market.

- Consumption of Confectionery is driven by the younger demographics.

- Men over-consume Confectionery products compared to women.

- Media has a strong influence in creating a connection between consumers and products.

- Confectionery consumption will be driven by the growing desire to seek novel tastes and experiences.

- Health has a positive influence on consumers' purchase of Gum.



Synopsis

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Indian Confectionery Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.

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- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Indian market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and genders consume Confectionery, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).

- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for India and nine other countries to give a global context.

- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by have on Confectionery consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

- Examples of international and India-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



ReasonsToBuy

This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Indian Confectionery consumers. This is based on unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Confectionery sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Amul, Cadbury, Chuao Chocolatier, Dabur, Fairtrade, Ferrero, ITC, Jelly Belly, Kraft, Lindt, Lotte, Mars, Merlin, Nestle, Perfetti van Melle, Royce, Torie and Howard, Wrigley's



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157094/consumer-trends-analysis-understanding-consumer-trends-and-drivers-of-behavior-in-the-indian-confectionery-market.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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