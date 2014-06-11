Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Bakery and Cereals Food Market market report to its offering

Summary

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Bakery and Cereals Food Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



Key Findings

- Life stage related products offering age specific benefits will drive the demand for UK Bakery and Cereals.

- Value is a primary need among UK Bakery and Cereals consumers, second only to indulgence.

- The consumption of Bakery and Cereals products among UK consumers was driven by pursuits of pleasure and indulgence.

- High quality Bakery and Cereals products that give good health benefits will continue to have an influence on consumption behavior.



Synopsis

Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Bakery and Cereals Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.

Get access to:



- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the UK market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Bakery and Cereals, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).

- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for UK and nine other countries to give a global context.

- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by have on Bakery and Cereals consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

- Examples of international and UK-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



ReasonsToBuy

This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of UK Bakery and Cereals consumers. This is based on unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Bakery and Cereals sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



Companies Mentioned



Warburtons, Fox's, Belvita, Dorset Cereals, Betty Crocker, Kingsmill, Nature Valley, Tesco, Haribo, Mr Kipling, Allinson, Rudi's, Modern, HiPP, Larabar, Pasquier, Lewis, Weetabix.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/157114/consumer-trends-analysis-understanding-consumer-trends-and-drivers-of-behavior-in-the-uk-bakery-and-cereals-food-market.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###