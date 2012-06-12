New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Marketers in the Bakery & Cereals market in France face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Bakery & Cereals market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The weak state of the French economy has led consumers to review their consumption of most CPG products, including Bakery & Cereals. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. However, as consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Over half of consumers of Bakery & Cereals products in France indicate that Indulgence influences their consumption decisions. This is supported by the significant proportions of the value of each Bakery & Cereals category that can also be attributed to Indulgence. Targeting this trend is therefore essential to the success of this market.
The population in France is 61% Urban; however the value share of the Cereal Bars market that can be attributed to Urban Dwellers is much higher than this. Cereal Bars are a relatively new introduction to the market and the French are already not great Cereal eaters; it is not surprising that Cereal Bars have not yet breached the traditional Rural French community in any significant way. Marketers should concentrate their efforts on encouraging consumption in the Urban community.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour, Cora, Monoprix, ITM (Intermarche), Systeme U, Leclerc, Auchan, Casino, Aldi, Auchan, Carrefour, Casino, Cora, ITM, Leclerc, Metro, Monoprix, Systeme U
