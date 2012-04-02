Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Consumer Trends in the Beer, Cider & Pre-mixed Spirits Market in the India, 2011' report to its offering.



Marketers in the Beer, Cider & Pre-mixed Spirits market in India face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.



This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Beer, Cider & Pre-mixed Spirits market in India they account for and which consumer trends drive their behaviour.



Scope



- Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.



- The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



Reasons to Buy



- The data provided allows marketers to track consumer behaviour through to its actual value impact on a product market. Unique in the market, this provides readers with a highly detailed data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviours.



Key Highlights



- Consumer survey data for the following specific categories: Lager, Beer and Ale, Flavoured Alcoholic Beverages, Cider, and Low Alcohol Beer & Lager.



- Detailed consumer segmentation based on survey data covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends and consumption frequency for each product category.



- Brand and private label penetration among consumers in 2011 as tracked by the survey.



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64044/consumer-trends-in-the-beer-cider-pre-mixed-spirits-market-in-india-2011.html