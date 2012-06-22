Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in China, 2011

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Marketers in the Dairy market in China face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Dairy market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



As China undergoes rapid development and population dynamics start to take effect, being able to capitalize early on the new emerging consumer behaviors will be fundamental to future growth. This makes early identification of the consumer groups and trends driving market behavior essential.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Consumers’ uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets – making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups – providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Companies Mentioned



-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, Carrefour China, Dashang Group, New Cooperation Joint-stock trade chain CO., Ltd., Tesco China, Trust Mart, Wal-Mart Super center, China, Wuhan Zhongbai Group Co., Ltd., Wumart Stores. Group, A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, Metro Cash & Carry



Scope



Consumer survey data for the following specific categories: the Butter & Spreadable Fats, Cheese, Cream, Milk, Puddings/Desserts and Chinese Yoghurt markets.



Detailed consumer segmentation based on survey data covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends and consumption frequency for each product category.



Volume shares in 2011 for brands and private label sales tracked by the survey.



Unique organized retailer choice and switching data as tracked by the survey are provided at the product category level for 2011.



Reasons to Buy

Unique proprietary data that sizes and segments consumers, tracks their behavior and shows the impact of this on their markets



Results also cover over 20 consumer trends, showing exactly to what extent these trends have a direct influence on a market. As this impact assessment is based not only on how many consumers act on these trends, but also how often they act on this it provides unique insight into the “size of the prize” when targeting these consumer trends in each category covered.



Key Highlights

No age group consumes Dairy products disproportionally in China, with consumption patterns closely matching the demographic make-up of the country.



Not only do a large proportion of Chinese consumers, in certain categories at least, highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumer are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.



Private label products are a relatively low share of the Dairy market in China, with the highest penetration recorded in the Cream category where 23% of volume distributed was private label. However private label shares are expected to grow as the Chinese retail environment matures and concentrates, and this is further supported by the fact that 29% of consumers in China quoted Better value for money as a specific trend influencing their Diary consumption.



