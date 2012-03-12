Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in France, 2011 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in France, 2011" from Canadean, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2012 -- Marketers in the Dairy market in France face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.
This report provides integrated data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Dairy market in France they account for and which consumer trends drive their behaviour, and as such allows the companies to develop strong growth strategies.
- Detailed category coverage is provided, covering Butter & Spreadable Fats market, Cheese market, Cream market, Milk market, Puddings/desserts market, and Yogurt market.
- Detailed consumer segmentation data covering over 30 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends and consumption frequency for each product category covered.
- Detailed brand and private label category shares for 2011 for each product category
- Unique retailer choice and switching data at the product category level for 2011
- Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - and as such the companies need to know what these trends are and be able to quantify their influence in the market.
- This report provides highly detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and how the latest consumer trends are changing the market by examining over 20 consumer trends and the share of sales across over 30 consumer groups.
- The data in this report allows marketers to track consumer behaviour through to its actual value impact on a product market.
- Unique in the market, this reports also provides readers with a highly detailed data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviours.
