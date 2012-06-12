Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in the UK - New Market Research Report

New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in the UK"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Marketers in the Dairy market in the UK face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Dairy market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In mature Dairy markets it is essential to understand what pockets of growth might exist and whether these represent value or volume opportunities. Knowing the key consumer groups and key trends affecting the market are fundamental to achieving this level of market understanding.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
There are four main retailers with over 80% value share of retail distribution in the Dairy market in the UK. The remainder of the network is fragmented; however this leaves producers with little bargaining power.
Private Label products have a significant presence in the Dairy market in the UK ranging from just over 10% of Butter & Spreadable Fats to over two thirds of the Milk market. With the exception of one or two national brands in each category the remainder of the market is open for further penetration of Private Label, marketers of these smaller national brands need to differentiate their products so that they do not become a target for this competition.
Not only do a large proportion of UK consumers, in certain categories at least, highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.
Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asda, Co-Op/Somerfield, Iceland, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose, Aldi, Asda, Co-Op/Somerfield, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in India
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in France