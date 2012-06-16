Consumer Trends in the Feminine Care Market in India - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- Marketers in the Feminine Care market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the feminine care market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Most Feminine Care products such as Sanitary Pads, Internal Cleansers, Pantiliners and Shields, Tampons and Disposable Razors and Blades are considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have not been comparatively affected. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The data in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examine the share of sales across over 26 consumer groups - providing a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Sanitary Pads have the largest value share. Market valuation reveals that sanitary pads account for approximately half of the total sales of Feminine Products in India. Women's Disposable Razors and Blades is the second-largest sales category followed by Internal Cleansers and Pantiliners and Shields. New companies willing to venture into the Indian Feminine Care market are likely to plan a product mix accordingly.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Seasonings, Dressings & Sauces Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Italy