Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Italy - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Marketers in the Ice Cream market in Italy face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Ice Cream market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream and Take-home Ice Cream are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Artisanal Ice Cream has the largest value share of the Ice Cream Market in Italy. This indicates that consumers prefer smaller, local producers rather than the national brands. Marketers of Take-home and Impulse Ice Creams should be aware of this preference and the trends driving this behavior when designing their campaigns.
Not only do a large proportion of Italian consumers highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.
The Ice Cream retail distribution network in Italy is fragmented with no single retailer having more than 15% of the market. This means that suppliers have high bargaining power with their retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Eurospin, Conad, Esselunga, Carrefour, Coop Italia, PAM, Auchan, Sisa, Auchan, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia, Esselunga, Eurospin, Interdis, PAM, Selex, Sisa
